10,000 Shares in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

Shares of ACY stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33. AeroCentury Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

In other AeroCentury news, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $50,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $336,180.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.