11,127 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

