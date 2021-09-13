11,652 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $896.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.16. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $79.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $937,911. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.