$126.27 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce sales of $126.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.14 million to $127.20 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $500.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 998,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,515. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

