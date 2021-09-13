13,229 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,011,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

