13,804 Shares in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 2.12% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000.

QMN opened at $27.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

