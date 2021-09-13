15,000 Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Bought by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGB. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,239,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $16,909,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $27,054,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $10,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMGB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

RMG Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.