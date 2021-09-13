$152.56 Million in Sales Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post $152.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $152.11 million. Civeo posted sales of $142.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $566.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million.

CVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Civeo by 137.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 50.0% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

