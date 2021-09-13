15,659 Shares in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $12,105,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at $9,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. Equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

