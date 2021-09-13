$163.17 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post sales of $163.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.56 million and the highest is $173.30 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $585.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.19 million to $593.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 698,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 1,271,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,016. The stock has a market cap of $662.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

