$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. CDW posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $197.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $203.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

