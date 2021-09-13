$2.06 EPS Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.12.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.18. 1,990,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,841,121. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

