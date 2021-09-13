$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

AAP stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.03. 359,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,992. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.