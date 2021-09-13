26,877 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE ATI opened at $17.32 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

