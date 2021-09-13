$27.74 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $27.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Evolus reported sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $102.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $8.11. 1,066,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,047. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $442.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Evolus by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

