$29.25 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce sales of $29.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the highest is $30.00 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $36.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $120.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $122.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSBW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,708 shares of company stock worth $367,439 in the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $270.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.