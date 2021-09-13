$297.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $297.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.90 million to $301.80 million. SPX reported sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,273. SPX has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.