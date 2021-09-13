$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.23. The stock had a trading volume of 217,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,410. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

