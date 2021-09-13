$314.83 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report $314.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.47 million. Wix.com reported sales of $254.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wix.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after acquiring an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after acquiring an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.78. 18,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,817. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $196.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

