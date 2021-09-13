31,933 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 115.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,683,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23,195.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $406.96. 27,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.05 and its 200-day moving average is $365.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

