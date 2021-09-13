$329.75 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post sales of $329.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $439.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of ITOS traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 125,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,610 shares of company stock worth $3,092,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $20,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

