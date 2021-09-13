3,350 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 386,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.57. 6,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,867. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

