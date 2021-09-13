37,431 Shares in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hookipa Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $9,149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 35.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Hookipa Pharma Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

