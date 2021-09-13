$4.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the highest is $5.82. Dillard’s posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $31.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.19. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $210.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

