$45.34 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce sales of $45.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.60 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $19.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $90.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.30 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 848,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,506. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.