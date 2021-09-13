46,930 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Acquired by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

