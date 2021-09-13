$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $5.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the lowest is $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.47. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $598,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $9,505,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

