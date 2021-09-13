$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.91 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $22.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. The Southern has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.