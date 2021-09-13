$50.13 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report $50.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the lowest is $45.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $85.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $191.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 81,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

