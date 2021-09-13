5,011 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 153,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 900.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

