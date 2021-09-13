5,034 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 52,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 93,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.86 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

