5,904 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $304,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

