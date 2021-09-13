$6.79 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $6.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $26.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.22 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.85 billion to $32.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $254.11. The stock had a trading volume of 392,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,050. The company has a market cap of $248.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.76.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

