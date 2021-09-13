6,290 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Visa by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.74 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.05 and a 200-day moving average of $229.37. The company has a market capitalization of $441.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

