643 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 12.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 219.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 9.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,602,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock worth $6,713,609. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.