6,502 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.23. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.55. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.