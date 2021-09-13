$76.62 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $76.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $76.74 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $307.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $307.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $302.94 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $304.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 304,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,539,000 after buying an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 136,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 108,028 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,339. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $67.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.