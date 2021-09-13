$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 billion and the highest is $8.33 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.07. 434,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $162.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.78.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

