8,548 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hershey by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.03.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

