8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of 8X8 worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $76,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $182,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 18.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,415.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $23.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

