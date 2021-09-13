$9.27 EPS Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report $9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.87 and the lowest is $8.66. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $6.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $31.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $26.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $29.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

GPI traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,011. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.95. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $181.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 96.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 25.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 75.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

