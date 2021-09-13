918 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $257.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

