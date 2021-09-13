9,790 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $33,862,160.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,214,569 shares of company stock valued at $323,657,254. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $165.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

