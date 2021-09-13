Aave Market Capitalization Achieves $4.22 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and approximately $284.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $320.01 or 0.00711503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00154200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,174,466 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

