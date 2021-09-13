Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $9.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.31 billion and the highest is $9.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $39.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE:ABT opened at $128.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

