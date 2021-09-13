Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 164,357 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.31. 221,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,279. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

