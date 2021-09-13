AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $107.32. 258,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

