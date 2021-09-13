Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABSI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Absci alerts:

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Absci has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). Research analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.