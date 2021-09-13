Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $3,889,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

