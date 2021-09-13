Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

